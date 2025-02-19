TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 105,403 Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,403 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Onestream worth $60,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,290,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth $33,900,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth $29,381,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth $26,493,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth $20,566,000.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 956,462 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $28,684,295.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $265,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,269,768 shares of company stock valued at $37,977,516 in the last quarter.

Shares of OS opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Onestream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

