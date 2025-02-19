TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 334,206 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Embraer worth $36,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 65,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

