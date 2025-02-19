TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 402,186 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,186 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $70,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $128.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.62.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

