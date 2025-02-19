TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 46,857 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,857 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $80,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,460 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,867,000 after acquiring an additional 316,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,276. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $449.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $430.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

