TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $33.28 Million Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,557 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $33,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 73,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $770,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $660,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,731. This trade represents a 34.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,383 shares of company stock worth $2,535,891 over the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of XENE opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

