TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $52.96 Million Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,743 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Vertex worth $52,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 191.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 160,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 80,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 509,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VERX opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.56, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,938.35. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $30,480,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,513.95. The trade was a 98.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 889,584 shares of company stock valued at $47,871,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertex from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

