TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.96% of Addus HomeCare worth $44,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,782,000 after buying an additional 110,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,280,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after buying an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,250,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $136.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. This trade represents a 23.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $4,930,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

