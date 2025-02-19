TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $88.50 Million Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 273,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,495,000. AppLovin comprises 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 622.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801,138 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after buying an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $414,462,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after buying an additional 1,029,009 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,350,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,897,000 after buying an additional 560,560 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APP shares. Daiwa America raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.18.

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total transaction of $203,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,508.68. The trade was a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $189,574,199.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,919,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,618,694.88. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 828,991 shares of company stock valued at $267,640,144. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $496.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

