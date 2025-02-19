TKG Advisors LLC Buys 5,404 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 803.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.