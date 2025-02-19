TKG Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,947 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,558,000 after purchasing an additional 441,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,843,000 after buying an additional 355,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.