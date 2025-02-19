TKG Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TKG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $286.71 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.58 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.91. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

