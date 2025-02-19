TKG Advisors LLC Purchases 19,307 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 143,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 124,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,950,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJR opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

