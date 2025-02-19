Top Cannabis Stocks To Consider – February 19th

Tilray, Gibraltar Industries, Canopy Growth, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Aurora Cannabis are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or sale of products related to the cannabis industry. These stocks are tied to the overall performance and outlook of the legal cannabis market and may be influenced by factors such as regulatory changes, consumer demand, and industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 33,720,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,209,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $803.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

NASDAQ ROCK traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. 221,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,456. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 5,724,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,298,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $258.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.86. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 81,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,537. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $138.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ ACB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. 1,031,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.29 million, a P/E ratio of 116.42 and a beta of 1.84. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

See Also