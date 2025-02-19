Top Hotel Stocks To Research – February 19th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, and Sysco are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or invest in hotels and lodging properties. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on stock exchanges to potentially profit from the performance and growth of the hospitality industry. The value of hotel stocks can be influenced by factors like market demand for travel, global economic conditions, and specific company performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded down $61.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,080.26. The stock had a trading volume of 64,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,432. The stock has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,916.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,533.44.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,464,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,215,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.64.

Sysco (SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

SYY stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

