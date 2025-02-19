Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 18th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, and AbbVie are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical products, including medications and medicines. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on the stock market to potentially benefit from the performance and growth of the pharmaceutical industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $13.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $857.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,287,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,186. The company has a market cap of $813.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $795.28 and its 200 day moving average is $845.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.25. 25,892,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,191,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85. The firm has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $548.41 and a 200 day moving average of $569.27. The company has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,669,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average of $155.91. The company has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average of $186.06. The company has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

