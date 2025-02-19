TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Posts Earnings Results

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.65%.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $706.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 152.83, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.
TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 139.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
