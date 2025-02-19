Tracsis’ (TRCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.51) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 172.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Tracsis Stock Up 17.2 %

TRCS stock traded up GBX 62 ($0.78) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 422 ($5.32). 410,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,149. The company has a market cap of £128.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 451.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 554.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Tracsis has a 52 week low of GBX 261 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 972 ($12.26).

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 25.51 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Tracsis had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tracsis will post 38.5149202 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £20,285.98 ($25,590.99). Also, insider Tracy Sheedy purchased 950 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £5,035 ($6,351.71). Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Tracsis plc is a technology company and leading provider of software and hardware products, data capture and data analytic services for the rail, traffic data and wider transport industries. The Company’s products and services comprise two principal offerings: Rail Technology and Services, which includes the application of software development and licensing, remote condition monitoring technology, and associated operational and strategic consulting services; and Traffic and Data Services, which includes data capture, analysis and interpretation of traffic and pedestrian movement and demand volumes to aid with the planning, investment into, and operations of a transport environment.

