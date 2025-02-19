Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 315.60 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 323.80 ($4.08). Approximately 1,069,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,002,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346 ($4.36).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 456.25 ($5.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 394.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 364.04.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

