TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.41 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.