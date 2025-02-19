Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as low as C$1.74. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 27,526 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRZ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.45 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$1.76.

Transat A.T. Trading Down 0.6 %

About Transat A.T.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$70.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.85.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

