TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 3,650 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total value of $4,825,993.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,545,510.41. The trade was a 19.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,299.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,301.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,318.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,136.27 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

