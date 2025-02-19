Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW) Trading Down 18.5% – Should You Sell?

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $5.06. 125,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 106,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Traws Pharma Stock Down 18.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43.

Get Traws Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Traws Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traws Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Traws Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traws Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traws Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Traws Pharma

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traws Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traws Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.