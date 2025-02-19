Treasure Coast Financial Planning Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

