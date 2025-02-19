Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 24.5% – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 24.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 853,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 449% from the average daily volume of 155,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Trifecta Gold Stock Down 20.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

