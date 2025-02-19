Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76 to $2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. Trimble also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.760-2.980 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.57. 2,453,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

