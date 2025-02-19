Tristel (LON:TSTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 341.25 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.39), with a volume of 97848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.58).

Tristel Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 392.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 413.95.

Tristel Company Profile

