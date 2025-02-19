Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 675,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $36,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IEUR opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

