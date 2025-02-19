Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,344 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $29,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 3,029,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after buying an additional 1,028,135 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after buying an additional 991,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after buying an additional 837,415 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,722.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 519,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after buying an additional 491,445 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

