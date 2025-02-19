UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Price

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $108.36 and a one year high of $131.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,428,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 485,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,471.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 144,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 140,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.