UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1,232.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,588 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of UGI worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 2,050.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 808,113 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,507,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 774,770 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.