Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.94), with a volume of 874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.00).

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £144.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.20.

Get Unicorn AIM VCT alerts:

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported GBX 0.62 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend

About Unicorn AIM VCT

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. Unicorn AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently -11,666.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.