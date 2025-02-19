Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.94), with a volume of 874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.00).
Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £144.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.20.
Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported GBX 0.62 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend
About Unicorn AIM VCT
Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
