Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unusual Machines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Unusual Machines Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Unusual Machines

NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 961,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,743. Unusual Machines has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,697.60. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unusual Machines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMAC. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unusual Machines by 329.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

Featured Articles

