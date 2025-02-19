urban-gro (UGRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter.

urban-gro Stock Performance

Shares of UGRO opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

