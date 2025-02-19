Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Barclays reduced their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 6.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,951,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,868,000 after buying an additional 468,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vale by 274.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 119,061 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Vale by 723.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,035,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,205 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

