Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.26.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Barclays reduced their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Vale
Institutional Trading of Vale
Vale Price Performance
Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vale
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.