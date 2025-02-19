Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.