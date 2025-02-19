Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFF opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1755 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

