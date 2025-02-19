Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 58,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 57,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,499,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,419,000 after buying an additional 66,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 4.6 %

CMG stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

