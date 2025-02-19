Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
