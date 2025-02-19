Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

