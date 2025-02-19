Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Booking by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,624,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,141.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,917.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4,520.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,044.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.