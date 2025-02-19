Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $307,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,235,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 2,179,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after purchasing an additional 826,181 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,873,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10,231.6% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 288,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 285,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 301,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 207,967 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

