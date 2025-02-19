Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

