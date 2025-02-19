Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 325 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.82. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.