Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 439 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.