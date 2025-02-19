VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GDX opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.