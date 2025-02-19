Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Cut by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.9% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,870,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,024,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

