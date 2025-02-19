Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Trimmed by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,429,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $644.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.