Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Position Boosted by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.86 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

