Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $222.12 and last traded at $222.12, with a volume of 177037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

