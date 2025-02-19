Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $357.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $266.99 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.10.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.